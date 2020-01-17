Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $93.33. 1,424,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

