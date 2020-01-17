State Street Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,909% compared to the average daily volume of 685 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

