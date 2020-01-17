Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $4,765.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024784 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,484,146 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

