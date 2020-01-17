Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.22%.

In other Steel Partners news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $79,232.24. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,992 shares of company stock valued at $167,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Steel Partners by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 656,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

