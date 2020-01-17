Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 49,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 236,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

