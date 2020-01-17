Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $121.37. 1,295,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.16 and a one year high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

