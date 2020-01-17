Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 91,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,252. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

