Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. 14,553,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,931,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

