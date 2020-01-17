Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 184,222 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 328,967.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,222 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,650,000 after purchasing an additional 317,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 557.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.92. 373,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,193. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

