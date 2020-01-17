Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 4,102,130 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

