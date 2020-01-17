Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,032,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 121,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

