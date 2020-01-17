Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 4,743,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,833. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.