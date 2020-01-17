Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

