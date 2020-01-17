Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.86. 809,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.08. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

