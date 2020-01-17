Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 73,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.