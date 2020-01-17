Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.16. 281,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $132.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

