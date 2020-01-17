Stifel Nicolaus Trims Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Target Price to $17.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 387,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

