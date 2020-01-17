Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 17th (AFN, AGF.B, AOI, BBD.B, CNR, CP, CR, CSX, ERF, IMG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 17th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.15 to C$2.30.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from C$2.70 to C$2.10.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$127.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$0.90 target price by analysts at Laurentian.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

