Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 17th (AFN, AGF.B, AOI, BBD.B, CNR, CP, CR, CSX, ERF, IMG)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 17th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.15 to C$2.30.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from C$2.70 to C$2.10.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$127.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$0.90 target price by analysts at Laurentian.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

