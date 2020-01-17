Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Extreme Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 23,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.