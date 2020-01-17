Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 203,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

