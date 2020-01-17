Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.03. 100,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $173.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

