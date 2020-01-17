Store Capital Corp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Store Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.55 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

STOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,636. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 230.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

