STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.23. STR shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About STR (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.