Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 528,545 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,704,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 271,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 253,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

