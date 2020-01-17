Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.