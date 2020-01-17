Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.01 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.