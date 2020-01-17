Strid Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. InterDigital Wireless makes up approximately 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of InterDigital Wireless worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on InterDigital Wireless from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 4,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.