Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.95 on Friday, reaching $216.41. 1,580,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average of $211.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

