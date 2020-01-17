Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOX. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Stuart Olson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.79.
SOX opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. Stuart Olson has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65.
Stuart Olson Company Profile
Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.