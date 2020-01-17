Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.