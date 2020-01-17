Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 16,861 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.61% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $261,074.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,776,579.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,032 shares of company stock worth $14,372,084 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,265. The company has a market capitalization of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

