Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.75 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.