Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to post sales of $34.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $132.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $135.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.91 million, with estimates ranging from $159.03 million to $166.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,077,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,877. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

