SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after acquiring an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,611 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

