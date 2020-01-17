SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

NYSE VMC opened at $139.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after buying an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

