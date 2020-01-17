Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.37

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $27.00. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 76,875 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

