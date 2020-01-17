Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.37

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $27.00. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 76,875 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

