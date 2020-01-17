Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $828.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 96.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

