Swarm Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,664.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $18,664.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.