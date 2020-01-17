SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

