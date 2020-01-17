Switcheo (SWTH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,337.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $4,337.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.03174261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00201762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

