Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $147,000.
SYNH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 575,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,545. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
