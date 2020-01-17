Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $147,000.

SYNH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 575,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,545. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

