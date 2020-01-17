Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 1,333,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

