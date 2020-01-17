Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.