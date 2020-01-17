Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.43

News headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a news impact score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

