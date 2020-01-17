Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,986,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

