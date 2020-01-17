Talanx (FRA:TLX) Trading Up 1.2%

Talanx AG (FRA:TLX)’s share price was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €45.64 ($53.07) and last traded at €45.62 ($53.05), approximately 44,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €45.08 ($52.42).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.88.

About Talanx (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

