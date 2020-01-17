Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $40.13 on Friday. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

