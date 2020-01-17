Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

