Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 566,240 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.