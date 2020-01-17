Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 461.60 ($6.07) on Monday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 479 ($6.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $606.42 million and a PE ratio of 36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.53.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

